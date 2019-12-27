Robbie Gould named NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

For a guy who wasn’t sure he wanted to even be with the 49ers this year, Robbie Gould has made the best of it.

The veteran kicker was named NFC special teams player of the week, after hitting a game-winning 33-yard field goal against the Rams last week.

He was perfect on both field goals and four extra points, as the 49ers eliminated the Rams from playoff contention.

Gould was franchise-tagged by the 49ers this offseason and asked to be traded, but the eventually worked out a new contract that made everyone happy, and they’re 12-3 and on the verge of a playoff bye.