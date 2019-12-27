Ryan Fitzpatrick doesn’t expect “difficult decision” about playing in 2020

Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick has been named both the Dolphins’ MVP and the recipient of the team’s Don Shula Leadership Award, but he said on Thursday that he isn’t certain that he’ll be back to take another run at those prizes.

Fitzpatrick said he needs to sit down with his wife and family before committing to a 16th NFL season, but it sounds like they’d need to raise some serious objections in order for Fitzpatrick to walk away from the game at this point.

“Physically I feel great. So there’s always different things that go into it and you’re always drained at the end of the season emotionally,” Fitzgerald said, via the Miami Herald. “So there’s a lot of stuff that goes into it but I still love playing, so it’s going to hard to, uh, let’s see. I don’t know that it’ll be a difficult decision. I just think that I’ll go through the due process and figure things out.”

Fitzpatrick is under contract for next season with $1.5 million of his $5.5 million base salary already guaranteed. That would make him a good choice as the veteran option to play until a draft choice is deemed ready to take over the offense, assuming, of course, that Fitzgerald decides that being an NFL quarterback beats the alternatives.