Ryan Fitzpatrick is the AFC offensive player of the week

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn’t committed to playing in 2020 yet, but he doesn’t think it will have a “difficult decision” to make about coming back and games like last Sunday make it easy to understand why he’s not ready to walk away.

Fitzpatrick was 31-of-52 for 419 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while leading the Dolphins to a 38-35 overtime win over the Bengals. The yards and touchdowns each marked season-highs for the 15-year veteran.

Fitzpatrick was named the Dolphins’ MVP on Thursday and he was named the AFC’s offensive player of the week on Friday.

It’s the eighth time that Fitzpatrick has taken weekly honors and the fifth team he’s played for when earning the prize. He first won in 2005 with the Rams and has since been recognized for big games with the Texans, Jets and Buccaneers over the course of one of the league’s more interesting careers.