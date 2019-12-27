Saints may force the league’s hand on Antonio Brown

December 27, 2019
The league apparently had hoped to kick the can all the way through the postseason regarding the status of receiver Antonio Brown. The Saints apparently may keep that from happening.

If the Saints sign Brown, who is working out for the team today, the league will have to place Brown on the Commissioner Exempt list in order to keep him off the field in the postseason. It’s believed that no team has signed Brown because of the possibility/probability that the league would take such action, forcing his new team to pay him to not play while an investigation regarding sexual assault allegations continues. However, the league has declined to comment publicly on whether that would be the outcome.

The circumstances have resulted in a three-month unpaid suspension for Brown, who ultimately has no rights to force the league to finish its investigation or to make a decision as to his status in accordance with any specific timeline. Whether intended or not, it’s an unfair outcome for any player; even if he’s ultimately cleared by the league, the mere existence of the investigation (despite no arrest or criminal charges) has operated to keep Brown out of the league far longer than most players who ever have been suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy.

For the Saints (or any other team that is entering the playoffs), the prospect of signing Brown now entails zero financial risk. If he’s placed on paid leave, the pay will be coming not from the team but from the league-wide playoff pool. So it gives the Saints dibs on Brown and forces the league to deal with a situation it would rather ignore.

The move also would give the Saints an incredibly viable alternative to Michael Thomas. Indeed, in final game ever with the Steelers, Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints in New Orleans.

The chances of Brown actually playing for the Saints in the postseason remain slim. The most significant development for now is that the Saints have broken ranks with the league, and the Saints may force the league to do something it surely preferred not to do.

24 responses to “Saints may force the league’s hand on Antonio Brown

  2. Brown may be a complete jerk, but Goodell and the god syndrome must play bely the rules and let him play. Both of them are a bad look for the NFL.

  3. They will wait until you sign him and have it go against your cap then officially pout him on the exempt list.

  5. Or, no team wants to sign him because of his demands in Pittsburgh, his antics in Oakland, his failure in New England, and his twitter rants. Oh, and that whole sexual assault thing as well.

  6. Wow. The Saints are really arrogant here.

    NE asked about any issues and they were lied to by Rosenhaus.

    Now that we know, it is clear the league wants to get more information. His behavior gets worse by the week.

  7. 2018, Saints force the NFL to change their rulebook for Pass Interference.
    2019, Saints force the NFL to change their stance on an exempt player who shouldn’t be playing.

    Smells like desperation. Starting to hate this team more and more.

  8. If the Saints sign him you can be sure the league will make the situation worse. It’s what they do….

  10. Great play here

    If he gets suspended fine a free compensary pick for one games pay when he leaves.

    Force Roger to do something he does not want to do!

    If he does play Lord help the defensive coaches in the playoffs!

  15. So the Saints would sign him only to spite the NFL?

    Doesn’t make alot of sense to sign a guy that’s not going to play – and the unwanted circus doesn’t help anyone except the crazy man.

  21. Not an AB fan, but I love this move by the Saints. Goodell and the gang on Park Ave. have wanted to avoid this issue like it was radioactive and now the Saints are trying to force them to make a decision one way or another. In all honesty, I hope they put him on the exempt list, but they should at least make a clear decision instead of keeping the player and teams in limbo.

    PS- I guess all the work they’ve been putting into investigating the AB situation is why they still can’t figure out if Belichick was pals with the cameraman?

  22. How much confidence do you really have in your team if you have to grasp at Antonio Brown for the playoffs?

  tylawspick6 says:
    December 27, 2019 at 9:44 am
    Wow. The Saints are really arrogant here.
    ——————————————-

    You couldn’t be more wrong. Whatever anyone thinks of Brown, I believe he is a an unstable toxic trainwreck, it is the league that has operated in a high handed arrogant manner in this situation. The fact that AB has behaved abysmally doesn’t absolve the league for the arrogant way they’ve shelved him. Even a putz like Brown merits fairness, otherwise the league isn’t behaving any better than AB has in not paying people that have provided him with goods and services. The road runs in both directions, you liking the league’s choice notwithstanding.

  24. Let the saints sign him. Give him a suspension with the time out of the league considered as the suspension time and let him play in the playoffs. Let the saints roll the dice on whether he blows up on the team or not. They probably only have a ten percent chance this works. As much talent as he has I hope he gets his act together.

