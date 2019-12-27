Sean Lee will make decision on his future closer to March

Getty Images

Sean Lee considered retirement after last season. He won’t make a decision on 2020 until closer to March.

“As you get older in your career, I think every year you take time in the offseason to evaluate where you are,” Lee, 33, said Friday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Being 10 years in, I think it’s natural for all players, especially at 10 years, to say, ‘OK, where am I at physically? What’s the right thing to do for me and my family?’ So, I’ll do that in the offseason for sure, but that’s going to come whenever that comes.”

For the first time in his 10-year career, the Cowboys linebacker will play all 16 games in a season. The Cowboys have needed him with Leighton Vander Esch out for the season with a neck injury.

Lee has 83 tackles, a sack and an interception this season.

“I’m happy that I was able to be consistently on the field and in a lot of situations, being able to help and being effective,” Lee said. “That was a plus for me, and that will be part of the evaluation, obviously.”