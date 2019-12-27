Sean Payton on signing Antonio Brown: Not now

Getty Images

The Saints brought wide receiver Antonio Brown in for a workout on Friday, but they won’t be making a move to sign him to their 53-man roster.

Saints head coach Sean Payton said “not now” when asked about the prospect of signing Brown and said that the visit was more about “due diligence” at this point. The Saints had six wideouts at their facility and Payton said the workout was about “getting to know these guys.”

A reporter pointed out that Payton said earlier this year that the team wasn’t interested in Brown and asked what changed since then. Payton said he “probably wasn’t telling you the truth a few months ago” and also fielded a question about whether the Saints think Brown would be eligible to play in the postseason given the league investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

“Good question,” Payton said. “That’s the information we’ve got to get from the league if we were going to go down that road.”

Payton then moved on to questions about Sunday’s game against Carolina. Brown won’t be around for that contest and it doesn’t sound like there are any imminent plans to change that by the team’s first playoff game.