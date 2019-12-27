Shaq Thompson has shoulder surgery

Getty Images

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson needed shoulder surgery anyway.

So when a foot injury was going to keep him out of a meaningless finale anyway, they decided to move up the clock.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Thompson had his shoulder cleaned up in a procedure Thursday.

The Panthers extended Thompson’s contract earlier this month, so he’s one of the pieces they know they have to build on next year while they wait to see who the next head coach will be. He had a solid year in his long-awaited replacement of Thomas Davis (long-awaited because Davis kept playing well longer than many anticipated).

So with that, Thompson is out for Sunday’s finale against the Saints.

Wide receiver D.J. Moore is also out after suffering a concussion last week. Moore made a significant step this year, catching 87 passes for 1,175 yards and four touchdowns with a collection of backup quarterbacks.