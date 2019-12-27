Temple center Matt Hennessy declares for draft

Getty Images

Temple center Matt Hennessy is forgoing his final college season to enter the NFL Draft.

He announced his decision on social media shortly after the Owls lost to North Carolina in the Military Bowl.

“Following a great deal of discussion with my family, teammates and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Hennessy wrote. “I am extremely grateful to Temple University for giving me the opportunity to further my education and growth as a student-athlete.”

Hennessy is a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation’s top center.

He started for three seasons at Temple.