Top 10 running backs of the decade

Getty Images

As the decade comes to a close, we’re creating some Top 10 lists for 2010 to 2019. Up next, our Top 10 running backs.

1. Adrian Peterson: Only one running back won MVP honors in the decade and that was Peterson in 2012 when he rushed for 2,097 yards and had 2,314 yards from scrimmage. Peterson played one game in 2014 because of suspension and three games in 2016 because of a knee injury. He also won offensive player of the year honors in 2012. DeMarco Murray and Todd Gurley are the only other running backs to win that award this decade. He averaged more yards per game than any other running back this decade (82.5), rushing for 9,654 yards in 117 games. He went to four Pro Bowls and twice was voted All-Pro this decade.

2. LeSean McCoy: No running back gained more yards this decade than McCoy. He rushed for 10,434 yards and had 13,923 yards from scrimmage in 144 games. McCoy, who played for the Eagles, Bills and Chiefs, made six Pro Bowls and twice was voted first-team All-Pro.

3. Frank Gore: Five times in the decade Gore topped the 1,000-yard mark and two other seasons he had at least 961 yards. His 9,760 rushing yards is second in the decade behind McCoy, and he had 11,809 yards from scrimmage and 58 touchdowns this decade. He has missed only seven games. Gore didn’t have as many honors as McCoy, Peterson or some other running backs this decade, with three Pro Bowls and no All-Pro honors, but he was consistently good.

4. Marshawn Lynch: Lynch is back with the Seahawks just in time to close out the decade in style. He has 7,778 rushing yards and 67 rushing touchdowns this decade and another 1,551 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 194 receptions. Lynch was at his best in the postseason, too, with 937 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games this decade. He earned four Pro Bowl berths and was voted All-Pro in 2012 when he rushed for a career-best 1,590 yards.

5. DeMarco Murray: Murray had three really good seasons in the decade, but the rest were just sort of so-so. He retired after the 2017 season. In 2014 with the Cowboys, Murray earned offensive player of the year honors and first-team All-Pro by leading the league in carries (392), yards (1,845), rushing touchdowns (13), touches (449) and yards from scrimmage (2,261). He earned Pro Bowl honors that season, in 2015 when he rushed for 1,121 yards for the Cowboys and in 2016 when he ran for 1,287 for the Titans before being injured. His 7,174 rushing yards are sixth-most in the decade, and he did that in 99 games.

6. Matt Forte: His 7,629 rushing yards are fifth-most in the decade. In four seasons, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and in 2011, he gained 997. Forte gained 11,353 yards from scrimmage and scored 59 touchdowns in 114 games in the decade. He twice earned Pro Bowl honors but never was an All-Pro.

7. Jamaal Charles: He played 88 games in the decade, rushing for 6,086 yards and 37 touchdowns. His 5.29 yards per attempt led the top rushers of the decade, and he earned Pro Bowl honors four times and All-Pro twice.

8. Le'Veon Bell: He played only six seasons this decade, missing last season in a contract holdout or he likely would be even higher on the list. Bell has three 1,000-yard seasons, earning him Pro Bowl honors each of those seasons, and he was voted All-Pro in 2014 and 2017. He has 6,084 rushing yards in 76 games, with 9,169 yards from scrimmage and 46 total touchdowns.

9. Arian Foster: His 6,270 rushing yards are 10th-most among running backs in the decade, and he scored 51 rushing yards and 65 total touchdowns. He made four Pro Bowls and, in 2010, he earned All-Pro honors when he lead the league in rushing yards (1,616), rushing touchdowns (16), yards from scrimmage (2,220), touches (393) and total touchdowns (18).

10. Mark Ingram: He earned Pro Bowl honors for the third time in his career this year. He has never made All-Pro. Ingram has 15 total touchdowns this season. Ingram has 7,025 rushing yards, 60 rushing touchdowns, 8,870 yards from scrimmage and 70 total touchdowns in his career, which began in 2011 when the Saints made him a first-round pick.