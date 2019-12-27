Tress Way agrees to four-year extension

Getty Images

Bright spots have been few and far between for Washington in recent seasons, but punter Tress Way has been one of them.

Way has had plenty of chances to show off his ability to flip fields and pin opponents in their own ends and he has made the most of them. He’s averaged 46.6 yards per punt over the last six seasons, a career-high average of 49.2 yards per boot this season and has put 70 of 154 punts inside the 20-yard-line over the last two years.

That work has led to a new contract for Way. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Way has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. The deal is reportedly worth more than $15 million.

Way was already signed for the 2020 season, so he’s now tied to the team through 2024.