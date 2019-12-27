Washington signs Kenny Ladler, promotes Jester Weah

Getty Images

With cornerback Fabian Moreau and safety Montae Nicholson unable to play this week because of injuries, Washington moved the defensive backs to injured reserve.

They filled the roster spots by signing free agent safety Kenny Ladler and promoting receiver Jester Weah from the practice squad.

Ladler was with the team during the 2018 offseason and played five games for the team last season. He has appeared in 10 career games with Washington, the Giants and the Bills.

Ladler has 13 career tackles.

He originally entered the NFL out of Vanderbilt in 2014, signing with the Bills as an undrafted free agent.

Weah is the nephew of former soccer star and Liberian president George Weah. He has never appeared in an NFL game.

Weah, a two-year starter for the University of Pittsburgh, signed with Washington as a college free agent April 28.