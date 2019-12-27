Washington without Terry McLaurin, Landon Collins

Getty Images

Washington wasn’t very good to begin with.

Now, the team has to go into Week 17 without two of the guys

Via J.P. Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, interim coach Bill Callahan said that wide receiver Terry McLaurin and safety Landon Collins would not play this week.

Collins has been on the injury report recently with an shoulder problem, but has played all 15 games so far.

McLaurin, one of the rookie bright spots, suffered a concussion last week. He caught 58 passes for 919 yards (15.8 per) and seven touchdowns.

Washington’s also putting cornerback Fabian Moreau and safety Montae Nicholson on injured reserve, further decimating their secondary. Josh Norman is questionable with an illness, but he’s been in the doghouse anyway so it probably doesn’t matter.