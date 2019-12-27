Week 17 injury report roundup

Getty Images

All 32 teams will be playing their final regular season game on Sunday. They have handed in their final injury reports of the week and all injury designations for those games are below.

Dolphins at Patriots

The Dolphins ruled out CB Jomal Wiltz (shoulder). LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle, neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle, thumb) and DE Christian Wilkins (ankle) are considered questionable for Sunday.

The Patriots made good use of the questionable category this week. LB Ja'whaun Bentley (knee), S Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee, shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin) and CB Jason McCourty (groin) all drew that tag.

Jets at Bills

The Jets ruled out guards Tom Compton (calf) and Alex Lewis (ankle). S Jamal Adams (ankle), DE Henry Anderson (knee, shoulder), WR Robby Anderson (calf), T Kelvin Beachum (back, ankles), RB Kenneth Dixon (illness), DT Steve McLendon (knee, hip), CB Brian Poole (ankle) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) give the team plenty of questionable tags to sort through on Sunday.

DE Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and WR Andre Roberts (foot) are out for the Bills. T Ty Nsekhe (ankle) is listed as questionable.

Saints at Panthers

The Saints won’t have CB Eli Apple (ankle), S Vonn Bell (knee) and S Marcus Williams (groin). RB Zach Line (knee) is listed as questionable.

WR D.J. Moore (concussion) and LB Shaq Thompson (foot, shoulder) will miss Week 17. CB Corn Elder (illness) and LB Marquis Haynes (knee) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Bengals

WR Odell Beckham (groin, illness), TE Pharaoh Brown (illness), T Kendall Lamm (knee), DT Sheldon Richardson (back), TE Ricky Seals-Jones (illness), C J.C. Tretter (knee) and DE Olivier Vernon (knee) make up a sizable group of questionable Browns players.

CB William Jackson (shoulder) is out for the Bengals. WR Stanley Morgan (concussion) is expected to sit after being listed as doubtful.

Packers at Lions

S Will Redmond (hamstring), RB Dan Vitale (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder) are listed as doubtful, although Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Williams won’t play. WR Jake Kumerow (illness) is listed as questionable.

DT A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder) is out for the Lions. LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Steve Longa (quadricep), K Matt Prater (illness), T Rick Wagner (knee) and S Tavon Wilson (hamstring) make up Detroit’s questionable group.

Chargers at Chiefs

T Russell Okung (groin) is out for the Chargers.

Chiefs CB Morris Claiborne (shoulder, not injury related) is out this Sunday. T Cameron Erving (illness), DT Xavier Williams (ankle) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Vikings

The Bears will close their season without WR Taylor Gabriel (concussion), DT Eddie Goldman (concussion) and DT Akiem Hicks (elbow). Tackles Rashaad Coward (knee) and Bobby Massie (ankle) are listed as doubtful while CB Prince Amukamara (hamstring) is questionable.

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and LB Eric Kendricks (quadricep) will sit out for the Vikings. CB Mackensie Alexander (knee), S Jayron Kearse (foot) and RB Alexander Mattison (ankle) drew questionable tags.

Falcons at Buccaneers

G Jamon Brown (illness), DE Adrian Clayborn (knee) and WR Brandon Powell (wrist) won’t play for the Falcons.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston (thumb, knee) and T Donovan Smith (ankle, knee) are listed as questionable. DT Beau Allen (ankle) and WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) have been ruled out.

Steelers at Ravens

RB James Conner (quadricep) and C Maurkice Pouncey (knee) are out for the Steelers.

The Ravens are expected to rest starters on Sunday. For now, RB Mark Ingram (calf) is the only player ruled out. TE Mark Andrews (ankle), WR Marquise Brown (illness), CB Marcus Peters (chest), CB Jimmy Smith (groin) and S Earl Thomas (knee, hand) may be joining him on the bench after drawing questionable listings.

Washington at Cowboys

Washington ruled out S Landon Collins (shoulder), QB Dwayne Haskins (ankle) and WR Terry McLaurin (concussion). S Troy Apke (knee), T Morgan Moses (knee) and CB Josh Norman (illness) are listed as questionable.

The Cowboys hope to have CB Byron Jones (ankle), T Tyron Smith (back) and DT Antwaun Woods (hip, ankle) after listing them as questionable. LB Joe Thomas (knee) has been ruled out.

Titans at Texans

RB Derrick Henry (hamstring) is off the Titans inury report, but WR Adam Humphries (ankle), CB Adoree' Jackson (foot) and WR Kalif Raymond (concussion) have been ruled out. WR Cody Hollister (ankle) is listed as questionable.

WR Will Fuller (groin) is the only player ruled out for the Texans. S Jahleel Addae (achilles), WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness), LB Jacob Martin (knee), CB Bradley Roby (hamstring), WR Kenny Stills (knee), T Laremy Tunsil (ankle) and QB Deshaun Watson (back) are all listed as questionable.

Colts at Jaguars

Colts RB Jordan Wilkins (ankle) and CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder) are out this weekend. DT Denico Autry (concussion) and S Khari Willis (shoulder) are listed as doubtful while CB Kenny Moore (ankle), DE Al-Quadin Muhammad (groin) and G Quenton Nelson (concussion) are listed as questionable.

WR Michael Walker (hamstring) has been ruled out by the Jaguars. LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), CB A.J. Bouye (wrist), RB Leonard Fournette (neck), QB Gardner Minshew (right shoulder), TE Nick O'Leary (shoulder) and WR Dede Westbrook (neck, shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Eagles at Giants

The Eagles ruled out WR Nelson Agholor (knee) and TE Zach Ertz (ribs, back). RT Lane Johnson (ankle) and CB Jalen Mills (ankle) are listed as questionable.

T Mike Remmers (concussion) and TE Scott Simonson (concussion) are out for the Giants. CB Corey Ballentine (back), CB Sam Beal (shoulder) and LB Alec Ogletree (back) get the team’s final questionable listings of the year.

Raiders at Broncos

G Richie Incognito (ankle) and RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder, illness) are set to sit for the Raiders after drawing questionable tags.

T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion) and T Elijah Wilkinson (ankle) are all out for the Broncos.

Cardinals at Rams

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) is questionable after being forced out of last week’s game. TE Charles Clay (calf) is also listed as questionable while TE Darrell Daniels (biceps) is out.

CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) will sit out for the Rams, who will also play without RB Darrell Henderson (ankle). CB Troy Hill (thumb) is listed as doubtful.

49ers at Seahawks

The 49ers remain without. DE Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring). DT Jullian Taylor (elbow, knee) won’t play after tearing his ACL in Thursday’s practice. S Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) returned to practice, but is unlikely to play after being listed as doubtful. G Mike Person (neck) is listed as questionable.

The Seahawks ruled out T Duane Brown (knee, biceps) and WR Malik Turner (concussion). S Quandre Diggs (ankle) and C Ethan Pocic (core) are listed as questionable.