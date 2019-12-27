What’s next for Eli Manning?

Getty Images

With the Giants embracing Daniel Jones, Eli Manning will have to move on, if he plans to play quarterback elsewhere. But will he?

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY says that it’s “most likely” that Manning will retire, which seems to be an accurate read on the situation.

It’s been long believed that Eli, unlike his brother Peyton, has no desire to play for a second team. Even if Eli were inclined to play for a second team, there’s no team out that that would make Eli the unquestioned starter in 2020.

At best, he’d be “the guy” from March until late April, when his new team drafts a first-rounder who would supplant Eli, sooner or later. (Or sooner than later.)

Manning could hang around for a year or two as a backup, but it’s not easy for a one-time franchise quarterback (and two-time Super Bowl MVP) to embrace an existence that consists of not playing, even if it pays better than anything else he’ll find.

While it’s unclear what Manning will be doing in 2020, playing football likely isn’t in the cards. Unless someone has an in-season injury that would allow Eli to walk through the door and become the unquestioned starter.