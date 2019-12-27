Zach Ertz ruled out for Eagles

Getty Images

The chances of tight end Zach Ertz playing for the Eagles against the Giants this weekend never looked good and they’ve now been completely wiped off the board.

The Eagles ruled Ertz out of the game on Friday afternoon. Ertz injured his ribs in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and is also listed with a back injury on the team’s injury report.

Dallas Goedert, Joshua Perkins and Richard Rodgers will be the team’s tight ends in Week 17.

The Eagles also ruled out wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee). Right tackle Lane Johnson and cornerback Jalen Mills are both listed as questionable due to ankle injuries.