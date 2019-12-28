C.J. Beathard feels “thankful and blessed” for support after loss of his brother

Getty Images

C.J. Beathard, whose brother Clayton was fatally stabbed last week, posted a remembrance of “the sweetest, most humble, toughest, and kind hearted” person he knew.

“It’s hard to even know where to start for something like this, but I guess first I just want to say a can’t tell you how thankful and blessed me and my family are for all of the people that have reached out and prayers we have received since by brother went to heaven. It truly is unbelievable all of the support and friends we have,” Beathard wrote.

Beathard said he will continue speaking of his brother in the present tense, as he still thinks his brother is making an impact on people today.

“Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known. Anyone that knows him knows this, he would do absolutely anything for the people he loves. He is the most loyal guy that I have ever known in my life and has always been so dang proud of my family and I,” Beathard wrote.

Clayton Beathard and another man were stabbed and killed outside a Nashville bar. Michael D. Mosley, 23, is facing two counts of criminal homicide and a count of attempted criminal homicide in connection with the incident.