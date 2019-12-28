Cardinals promote quarterback Drew Anderson, place Darrell Daniels on IR

Getty Images

With Kyler Murray iffy for Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury, the Cardinals promoted quarterback Drew Anderson from the practice squad Saturday.

Brett Hundley will start if Murray is unable to play, with Anderson serving as the backup.

Anderson joined the Cardinals’ practice squad on Dec. 4 after spending the preseason with the team. He originally signed with the Cardinals in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Murray State.

Anderson played 11 games last season at Murray State after transferring from the University of Buffalo. He completed 258 of 429 passes for 2,864 yards and 20 touchdowns while also rushing for 225 yards.

The Cardinals placed tight end Darrell Daniels on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

Daniels, 25, played 11 games this season and caught one pass for 4 yards.

He saw action on 47 offensive snaps and 222 on special teams.