Chatter emerges of Bruce Allen to the Rams

Getty Images

George Allen, the late and legendary NFL head coach, worked for the Rams before heading to Washington. His son, Bruce, could be following an extended stint in D.C. with a move to L.A.

Per a league source, there’s already talk in league circles of Allen becoming a consultant for the Rams, if he completely exits the Washington organization after the 2019 season concludes. It’s currently unclear whether he’ll leave Washington entirely; he’ll reportedly be removed from football operations on Monday.

The tentacles between the Rams and Allen are obvious. Allen hired Rams COO Kevin Demoff in 2005. With the Bucs, Demoff assisted in contract negotiations, salary cap management, strategic planning, and both college and pro scouting. Allen’s tenure with the Bucs also coincided with the arrival of Rams coach Sean McVay, who served as assistant receivers coach in 2008, the last year of the Allen/Jon Gruden regime in Tampa.

The potential involvement of Allen in the Rams’ front office comes at a time when Mike Silver of NFL.com has reported that the anticipted offseason changes in L.A. could include the personnel department.