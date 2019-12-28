Drew Brees, Michael Thomas good to go for key Week 17 game

Getty Images

As the Saints hope to try to elevate their playoff seeding above No. 3, they provided their fans with a scare on Wednesday, when quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas showed up on the initial injury report for Week 17, with knee and hand injuries, respectively.

They’re both off the final report for the week, which means they’re good to go for Sunday at Carolina.

Of the two injuries, the Drew Brees knee problem bears watching. He said this week that the knee became swollen the day before the Week 16 win over the Titans. With a 41st birthday looming in little over two weeks, it’s a reminder that Father Time is lurking.

And while the Saints thrived during five games without Brees during the regular season, the prospect of Teddy Bridgewater and not Brees playing in one or more playoff games could make it harder to envision the Saints finally busting through to the Super Bowl, again.

Making it easier to envision the Saints celebrating 10 years since their only Super Bowl appearance with another Super Bowl appearance would be a bye. They need help, however, to get there. Specifically, a loss by the Packers or by the 49ers will open the door to a week off. A loss by both will give the Saints the No. 1 seed, if as expected they handle the Panthers.