Jaguars list Leonard Fournette doubtful, he tweets he’s not playing

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette has officially been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s season finale, but Fournette himself said on Twitter that he’s out.

The Jaguars’ official announcement said that Fournette’s status has been changed from questionable with a neck injury to doubtful with an illness, but Fournette wrote on Twitter that he won’t be able to play against the Colts.

“My brothers know I wish I can ball with them, hopefully I see some of them same faces on my team next year,” Fournette wrote.

The Jaguars also announced that cornerback A.J. Bouye, who had been listed as questionable with a wrist injury, has been downgraded to out.