Josh Norman downgraded to out

Getty Images

Josh Norman has probably played his last game in Washington.

Norman, the cornerback who arrived with great fanfare when he signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2016, has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s season finale in Dallas. He had previously been listed as questionable with an illness.

There’s almost no chance he’ll be back next year, so this concludes his tenure with the team.

Norman did not play well this season and saw less and less playing time as the year went on. Although we don’t know who Washington’s coach will be in 2020, it’s hard to imagine anyone wanting him at the $12 million salary he’s slated to make. He’s likely to be released and to look for some other team that still thinks he has what it takes to be a starting cornerback in the NFL.