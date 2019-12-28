Nate Solder willing to change positions to stay with Giants

Getty Images

Giants left tackle Nate Solder is wrapping up the second year of a four-year, $62 million contract. So far, he hasn’t lived up to expectations. And that raises questions about whether the Giants will move on from him this offseason.

For his part, Solder says he wants to stay with the team and will do whatever’s asked of him, which could include changing positions.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to be successful on this team,” Solder told the New York Post. “If they ask me to spin a hula hoop around my head, I’ll do that.”

There’s been some talk that the Giants might use their first-round draft pick on a left tackle and move Solder to right tackle, and Solder is making clear that if that’s what’s asked of him, that’s what he’ll do.

It’s also possible that the Giants will simply release Solder. That wouldn’t be cheap — his dead cap would be $13 million — but it would save the team cap space, given that his cap hit if he’s still on the team in 2020 will be $19.5 million. Either way, it’s less than ideal for the Giants that these are their considerations two years into Solder’s contract.