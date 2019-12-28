Getty Images

Despite the continuing success of 42-year-old Tom Brady and 40-year-old Drew Brees, the NFL has seen a youth movement at quarterback this season. More quarterbacks age 27 or younger are starting, and winning, games this season than ever before.

According to the NFL, 271 starts have been made this season by quarterbacks age 27 or younger, by far the most in any season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. And that’s before this week’s games, when 18 quarterbacks age 27 or younger are expected to start.

Already this season, 136 games have been won by quarterbacks age 27 or younger, again by far the most in NFL history even before several more games will be won by young quarterbacks on Sunday.

The results don’t change if the cutoff age is changed to 26 or 25: However you define “young,” this has been the most productive season in NFL history for young quarterbacks.

From the NFL’s 22-year-old MVP Lamar Jackson, to impressive rookies like Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Gardner Minshew, to playoff quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes, the league has seen a very promising influx of young passers.