Packers sign Lucas Patrick to contract extension

The Packers announced a contract extension for offensive guard Lucas Patrick.

It’s a two-year extension worth $3.6 million, with a signing bonus of $350,000, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Patrick, 26, has played 13 games this season but has not made a start.

He originally signed with Green Bay in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Duke.

Patrick spent his rookie season on the practice squad. The past three seasons he has appeared in 39 games with six starts.

Patrick started three games at left guard and three at right guard over the past two seasons. Earlier this season, he filled in at center after Corey Linsley went down with an injury on the third series against the Cowboys.