Ravens announce contract extension with Marcus Peters

The Ravens announced a contract extension with cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday.

The deal is for three years, worth $42 million and includes $32 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Peters will get $20.5 million in the first year, per Schefter.

Peters, 26, appears finally to have found a home.

The Chiefs made him a first-round choice in 2015. Kansas City traded him to the Rams in March 2018, and the Rams traded him to the Ravens before the trade deadline in October after 22 games.

This season he has five interceptions, scoring on three of them, with 14 pass breakups, including three interceptions and two touchdowns in nine games with the Ravens.

Peters made his third Pro Bowl.