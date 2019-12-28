Ravens announce contract extension with Marcus Peters

Posted by Charean Williams on December 28, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
The Ravens announced a contract extension with cornerback Marcus Peters on Saturday.

The deal is for three years, worth $42 million and includes $32 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Peters will get $20.5 million in the first year, per Schefter.

Peters, 26, appears finally to have found a home.

The Chiefs made him a first-round choice in 2015. Kansas City traded him to the Rams in March 2018, and the Rams traded him to the Ravens before the trade deadline in October after 22 games.

This season he has five interceptions, scoring on three of them, with 14 pass breakups, including three interceptions and two touchdowns in nine games with the Ravens.

Peters made his third Pro Bowl.

20 responses to “Ravens announce contract extension with Marcus Peters

  13. Leman Russ says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    Ravens will continue to run the AFC for the next 5 to 8 years.

    Based on their history I think that is very unlikely. Lamar Jackson will have been figured out next year (see RGIII). And with Harbaugh’s coaching they’re not going anywhere, once the gimmick plays dry up.

  14. scottishhammer says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    It’s not hard to see who got the best of this trade. Thank you Rams

    Considering Ramsey is going to want $20 mill/yr and cost 2 1sts. This was a horrible, horrible trade for the Rams whose superbowl window just slammed shut and got boarded over.

    The Rams can’t afford Ramsey and can’t afford to let him walk. Gurley costs $20 mill to cut/ $10 mill to keep and noone is trading for that contract.

    The Rams are in cap hell and when they hit rock bottom, kept digging with the Ramsey trade.

  16. stubborndata says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    If the ravens lose the superbowl they should fire that boomer john harbaugh because he clearly cant get over the hill.

    You are aware that he already has won an SB title as Baltimore’s HC…right?

  17. I was expecting them to keep Peters since CB is always a position of need in Baltimore. I wonder if Jimmy Smith will be retained?

    This was made possible by the jettison of Flacco and his dead cap space being cleared for next year.

  18. Traded twice for a bag of chips and the posts above are dead on; rams don’t have him, the ability to keep Ramsey or a first round pick for two years. That’s the path to the playoffs!

  19. billymutt says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:56 pm
    Leman Russ says:
    December 28, 2019 at 4:42 pm
    Ravens will continue to run the AFC for the next 5 to 8 years.

    Based on their history I think that is very unlikely. Lamar Jackson will have been figured out next year (see RGIII). And with Harbaugh’s coaching they’re not going anywhere, once the gimmick plays dry up.

    People like you said that last year, then said it 4 games into this season, then 4 games after that. “Gimmick plays dry up” yup, that’ll be the end of his production…his 67% completion %, red zone production, and all 40+ TDs.

  20. The LAmbs replaced Peters with Jalen Ramsey. LAmbs are happy. Baltimore appears to be happy and Peters is happy. Happy ending or is it. LOL

