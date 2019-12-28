Report: Bruce Allen to be out of Washington football operations by Monday

Getty Images

There could soon be a spike in Washington season-ticket sales.

Team president Bruce Allen, a constant source of criticism and frustration from a long-suffering fan base in recent years, will no longer be running the team’s football operations as of Monday, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

PFT has heard that Allen would be given the opportunity to resign or retire, if his employment with the team will be ending. It’s possible, as Finlay notes, that Allen will remain with the team, in a different capacity. Some have speculated that Allen’s lingering presence with the organization relates to the team’s effort to secure a new stadium, eventually.

However it plays out, Allen will no longer have a role in the football side of the business, per Finlay. As one source has explained it to PFT, senior V.P. of football operations/general counsel Eric Schaffer is believed to be an internal candidate to inherit all or part of Allen’s authority. Owner Dan Snyder also could transfer Allen’s duties to an outsider.