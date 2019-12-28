Shad Khan spokesman denies report that Doug Marrone has been told he’ll be fired

Getty Images

The conflicting reports have indeed forced the Jaguars’ hand.

Jim Woodcock, spokesman for owner Shad Khan, has issued a statement denying an ESPN report that coach Doug Marrone has been told he’ll be fired after Sunday’s game. PFT has reported that Marrone has not been informed of his fate.

“Reports that Doug Marrone will be dismissed after Sunday’s game are 100 percent incorrect,” Woodcock said, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL. “Owner Shad Khan will meet with his football staff, which includes coaching and personnel, midweek next week.”

The statement implies, if accurate, that Marrone also wouldn’t be a Black Monday or Head Start Black Sunday firing. If Khan isn’t meeting with Marrone until the middle of the week, Marrone apparently wouldn’t be fired before then.