Texans extend Whitney Mercilus, Bryan Anger

The Texans remained atop the AFC South in Bill O’Brien’s first season running the personnel department, and now O’Brien is keeping some of his players in the fold for years to come.

Houston reached extensions today with pass rusher Whitney Mercilus and punter Bryan Anger, according to multiple reports.

Mercilus, who was set to become a free agent this offseason, did a four-year extension. A 2012 first-round draft pick, Mercilus has played his entire career in Houston, and at age 29 he’s now locked up through what is likely the prime of his career.

Anger did a three-year extension. He has had an excellent first season in Houston, with a career-high net average of 44.1 yards per punt, with 21 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and only two touchbacks. The Texans have allowed just 44 punt return yards on Anger’s 40 punts this season.