Tom Brady caps a historic season on Sunday

Getty Images

On Sunday, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady becomes the first 42-year-old in the NFL’s 100 seasons to start every game in a given year. He didn’t seem to know it until a reporter pointed it out to him on Friday.

“It’s good to be available to the team,” Brady replied. “That’s what I try to do, and yeah, it’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that. Thanks for sharing that with me. Hopefully we keep it going. Yeah, we’ve made a lot of progress and this is an important time of the year. So, as important as the first game of the year is, so is the last game. This is really, essentially a playoff game for us. So, I’m happy to be out there starting and hopefully I can go out there and play well.”

When he goes out there, he said he still feels like a little kid.

“I feel like that every day,” Brady said. “I mean, I go out there and I play, I’m throwing the ball around to these receivers and you think, ‘Man, I’m just . . .’ When I was a kid, I’d be in the parking lot at Candlestick [Park], throwing the football with my friends. Now I’m throwing to the best athletes in the world, and then getting paid for it. You know, ‘Hey, can you guard this guy? We’re going to run this route and try to complete it.’ That’s what we did when we were kids, and in a lot of ways I’m still doing it as a kid. I feel like a kid, and I think it’s important to still look at it like that.”

He may be a kid, but as of Sunday he’s officially the oldest kid to start a full season. In two weeks (if the Patriots beat the Dolphins, one if they don’t), Brady will become the oldest quarterback to start a playoff game.