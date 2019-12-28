University of Miami running back DeeJay Dallas declares for draft

Getty Images

University of Miami running back DeeJay Dallas is heading to the NFL, saying he “decided to rely on my faith and take the next step to following my dream.”

Dallas posted his decision on Twitter.

“From day one, I made it my priority to embody the characteristics of a true Hurricane: integrity, respect, excellence, and passion,” Dallas wrote. “My time here at Miami has been special and my heart will forever bleed Orange and Green.”

Dallas led the Hurricanes with a career-high 693 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. He also caught 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

In his career, he rushed for 1,528 yards and 17 touchdowns on 266 carries and caught 28 passes for 317 yards and two scores.