2020 promises a who’s who of free-agent quarterbacks

Getty Images

As the 2019 regular season ends, an irregular 2020 offseason could be looming.

Free agency currently promises to consist of a laundry list of quarterbacks with recognizable names. And while contracts done (and/or tags applied) between now and the middle of March could remove some of the names from the list, plenty of veteran quarterbacks currently are due to be available.

The list includes Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Washington quarterback Case Keenum, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, and Rams quarterback Blake Bortles.

And that doesn’t include the quarterbacks who are under contract beyond 2019, but who could be available via release or trade, including Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen, Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (if he plays horribly in the playoffs), Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (if he plays horribly tonight and/or in the playoffs).

Prescott surely isn’t going anywhere, and it would be a stunner if Cousins or Garoppolo move on. For the rest of the guys on the list, who knows what will happen? It all will unfold in the coming weeks, and frenzy will hit full boil by the middle of March.