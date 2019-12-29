Aaron Rodgers: Too many missed throws on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 6:02 PM EST
Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has said more than once this season that he doesn’t have a problem winning ugly and the Packers did it again in Week 17.

They trailed the Lions 17-3 after the first half and remained down by a touchdown well into the fourth quarter before finding enough spark to win 23-20. The victory secured a playoff bye for the Packers and some of that time off will likely be spent on sharpening up their offense.

Rodgers was 27-of-55 on Sunday and his 28 incompletions are the most by a quarterback in a single game this season.

“Too many missed throws,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “Felt good about the throws, that’s the crazy thing. Felt good about some of those I overthrew by a couple yards. Just a little bit off at times. But when we had to make some plays we made some plays.”

The Packers got another big day from Aaron Jones and their defense made plays when needed in the fourth quarter, but their playoff stay may be a brief one if they can’t cut down on those missed throws in a couple of weeks.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Too many missed throws on Sunday

  1. Rodgers was great inland then injuries, age, and stardom took its toll. He can still be effective, but he needs to embrace that he’s a game manager now. He can still make some great throws, but he’s very capable of missing badly…like he has been most of this season. Hopefully he’ll embrace what he’s become. He’s always taken care of the football better than any QB ever has (look at his TD:INT ratio, Packer obsessed Vikings fans) so if he can just continue that he should be able to transition to game manager nicely.

  2. What a heroic come from behind, against all odds team win by the most successful franchise in NFL history. We are all truly blessed to be Packer fans.

    We advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs. And all is right in the world.

  3. No Ewwin. You ARE A SUBPAR QB! Your problem there weren’t enough free plays committed by the Lions’ so you could get the points and yards you can’t earn by actually running an offense. You are a bad passer. You are a GREAT CHEATER!

  4. Packers can do a lot of damage if 2019 Rodgers turns into Rodgers from years ago. But, he has not shown that ability this year. No, he isn’t a bad QB. No, he isn’t washed up. But I just don’t see the ability and performance of a SB contender. (Note to Packer trolls: this is a post about this article, the team and player in the article, and not about the Vikings).

  5. The harsh reality is that Rodgers is in the midst of a steep decline, which began when he started dating Olivia Munn. GB shortchanged him for years with ineffective leadership, thanks to Ted Thompson. Now he’s shortchanging the Packers.

    It’s time to move on from him.

  6. I don’t know how many balls they actually thro3in practice, but I’d love to see the Packers spend the bye week just working on timing and concentration. Something is off, and has been most of the season. Rodgers still can drop a long ball in on a dime with the best of them (see the MVS drop against the Bears 2 weeks ago), but has struggled with the short to medium game. If they can get that accuracy up, they could be a tough out for anyone, but if they can’t, it’ll be a tough slog the rest of the way.

  9. Felt good about the throws, that’s the crazy thing.

    Declining. He knows it. Sad.

  10. Right Aaron. Why are you overthowing (and underthrowing) your recievers consistently all season? And where is the velocity? What is the sidearm thing you have going? Broken clavicle took something from you. When you miss you should feel it out of your hand. If you dont, what is that saying? Physically Rogers has become average. He makes up for it with intelligence, but he is a good, not great qb. Packers will be put out of their misery in two weeks.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!