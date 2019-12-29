Andy Dalton: If that was it as a Bengal, glad I went out taking a knee

Getty Images

The Bengals have the first pick in the 2020 draft and the legend of Joe Burrow is only growing larger after his eight-touchdown performance in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma, so chances are good that Andy Dalton has started his final game for the team.

Dalton addressed that during the week by saying that he was focused on the team’s game against the Browns rather than what will happen in the offseason. Dalton and the Bengals won that game against the Browns, which left Dalton with a good final moment in Cincinnati in the event it is his final moment.

He heard fans chanting his name and said it meant a lot to get a win in these circumstances.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Dalton said, via WCPO.com. “I wasn’t going through my whole career, there were no life-flashing moments. But if it is the case, it was good to end it by taking a knee.”

Dalton said he’d like the opportunity to start wherever he winds up during the 2020 season and there will be a lot of pieces falling into place in the coming weeks that should help determine where he’ll ply his trade next year.