Bears beat Vikings’ backups

Getty Images

The Vikings had nothing to play for today, having already locked up the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and so they treated today’s game against the Bears like the preseason.

Sean Mannion was the Vikings’ quarterback, Mike Boone was their starting running back and Alexander Hollins and Bisi Johnson the top receivers as they took on a Bears team that was playing to win. Despite that, the Vikings had a late lead and were poised to win the game, before a last-minute Bears field goal gave Chicago a 21-19 win.

The win improved the Bears’ record on the season to 8-8, a big disappointment given the preseason expectations in Chicago. Mitchell Trubisky threw for 207 yards and again showed some flashes of talent while also throwing plenty of bad passes, and it remains to be seen what the Bears’ intentions for Trubisky are going forward.

The Vikings finish the season 10-6, and they’ll wait to see where they’re going to start the playoffs next week.