Bears beat Vikings' backups

The Vikings had nothing to play for today, having already locked up the No. 6 seed in the NFC, and so they treated today’s game against the Bears like the preseason.

Sean Mannion was the Vikings’ quarterback, Mike Boone was their starting running back and Alexander Hollins and Bisi Johnson the top receivers as they took on a Bears team that was playing to win. Despite that, the Vikings had a late lead and were poised to win the game, before a last-minute Bears field goal gave Chicago a 21-19 win.

The win improved the Bears’ record on the season to 8-8, a big disappointment given the preseason expectations in Chicago. Mitchell Trubisky threw for 207 yards and again showed some flashes of talent while also throwing plenty of bad passes, and it remains to be seen what the Bears’ intentions for Trubisky are going forward.

The Vikings finish the season 10-6, and they’ll wait to see where they’re going to start the playoffs next week.

  3. It wasn’t just Vikings backups. It was guys you have never heard of. Guys that had career firsts in catches, throws, tackles. It was 3rd and 4th strong RB’s. Bears are bad.

  4. Hollow victory to end a season that saw the Bears literally not improve in a single facet and regress badly in several (QB play, O Line, pass rush and turnovers forced). 8-8 won’t bring any substantial changes but is likely the ceiling for this franxhise until those changes are made. I’ve seen no evidence that either Nagy or Pace have any ability to diagnose and fix the many things broken with this team. Congrats on the win I guess and division wins are always nice but my expectations for 2020 will be very low.

  5. First Bears game of this decade Bears beat the Lions; last Bears game of the decade Bears win vs. the Vikings equipment managers. Not much in-between.

    The kind of performance that gives Bear fans plenty of ammo for their 3 best off-season pursuits:

    1. Complaints about the Bears front office.
    2. Complaints about the Bears coaching.
    3. Complaints about Trubisky.

    Should be a great season for Bears fans until the Bears start playing in 2020.

  8. This Bear team is even worse than I expected. I think we can call Trubisky a bust, the O-Line is a mess, a guard and center playing our of position, a DT playing OG, and two tackles that are both over paid and bad. This is a team in need of a total rebuild, even a very good defense regressed. And the guy to do the rebuild, Ryan Pace? This guy is horrible. The big need is QB, and he stayed with Cutler, when he was done, signed Mike Glennon as a starter after he busted out in Tampa, and traded up one spot to draft Trubisky, which will go down as the most misinformed trade in the history of the NFL, all the while passing on Watson and Mahomes. This team is a mess, and has been for decades. And they can barely beat the Viking practice squad. What am I not seeing here?

  9. Lmao, the Bears suck. They jump around and smile like they just won the division having “beat” 2nd and 3rd stringers. I realize 8-8 sounds better than 7-9, but you needed all your starters to beat guys who are typically camp casualties.

  11. Correct me if I am wrong but the Vikings are playing next week in New Orleans. Against Brees and the Saints.

    I do believe in miracles but two miralces against the Saints, just years apart? The real miracle is Cousins playing well enough to win that game, that would be a miracle.

  12. Not a Bear hater here. Lots of respect for the organization and their history. I’m glad they won, so we don’t have to hear from those few (ok maybe more than a few) whiny Vikings fans who love to rant about the Packers. I still think the Bears have a lot of pieces in place to have a better than average team. It will be an interesting off season for them.

  13. ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:24 pm
    Lmao, the Bears suck. They jump around and smile like they just won the division having “beat” 2nd and 3rd stringers. I realize 8-8 sounds better than 7-9, but you needed all your starters to beat guys who are typically camp casualties.
    ==========================================================================================
    Funny thing is that the Bears beat the Vikings earlier this year with Chase Daniel at QB and without Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks.

    But this game was an embarrassment for the Bears and Trubisky. Trubisky is better when he’s out of the pocket, but I’m sure Nagy will keep trying to put square pegs in round holes, like when he tries to run Cohen up the middle or count on him to break tackles on screens. Would have liked to see Ryan Nall play more to see a bit more of what he has.

  14. Tokyoassblaster only comments about the Vikings. It seems even on Packer only articles he somehow manages to talk crap about the Vikings. Sad really……

  15. So after sitting most of the starters, I’m wondering what lame excuses the Barney trolls will be conjuring up for a minisoda loss in the first round?

