Benny Snell puts Steelers up 7-6

Getty Images

The Steelers offense didn’t do much on its first possession, but they finally got rolling against the Ravens in the second quarter.

A trio of rookies helped spark their success. Quarterback Devlin Hodges and wide receiver Diontae Johnson hooked up on two passes that picked up 32 yards and Benny Snell ran six times for 40 yards en route to the end zone.

Snell covered the final four of those yards for the second touchdown of his rookie season. If he can keep it rolling, it would be a plus for the Steelers as they are without James Conner on Sunday.

The Ravens have moved the ball well on each of their first two possessions, but they’ve had to settle for a pair of Justin Tucker field goals. They trail 7-6 as a result.