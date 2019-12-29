Boise State edge rusher Curtis Weaver declares for the draft

Getty Images

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver is headed to the NFL, forgoing his final year of eligibility.

He announced his decision on social media Saturday.

“After discussing my future with my family, I am going to chase my next dream,” Weaver wrote. “And that [dream] is playing in the National Football League.”

Weaver played 39 career games at Boise State. His 34 sacks are the current active leader in the FBS.

He made 18.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks this season, earning him the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year honors. He also was a first-team Walter Camp All-American.

Boise State also has lost starting left tackle Ezra Cleveland to the NFL. Cleveland announced earlier this week he was forgoing his remaining eligibility to enter the draft.