Bradley Roby, Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil among Texans inactives

Getty Images

Word heading into Sunday was that the Texans are going to be resting starters against the Titans and their inactive list bears that out.

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) are all inactive after being listed as questionable. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (back) and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness) are active, but it seems unlikely that they’re going to be doing much if anything given the lack of stakes for the Texans.

They can move up to the third seed with a win and a Chiefs loss, but they’ll be playing next weekend regardless of the outcomes.

Wide receiver Will Fuller was ruled out Friday with a groin injury. Linebackers Jacob Marin and Bernardrick McKinney and defensive lineman D.J. Reader round out the inactives.

The Titans ruled out cornerback Adoree' Jackson, wide receiver Adam Humphries and wide receiver Kalif Raymond. Wide receiver Cody Hollister is also inactive after being listed as questionable. Offensive lineman Kevin Pamphile, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack and defensive end Matt Dickerson are also out.