Browns fire Freddie Kitchens

Getty Images

Freddie Kitchens is one-and-done in Cleveland.

The Browns fired Kitchens today after finishing the 2019 season with a 6-10 record, PFT has confirmed.

The news doesn’t come as a surprise, as the Browns were one of the NFL’s most disappointing teams this season. The preseason hype was off the charts in Cleveland, and many fans, bettors and members of the media expected the Browns to make the playoffs. Instead, they were never in contention.

At the same time, it’s hard not to wonder how the Browns can ever succeed if they keep making changes so quickly. Since Jimmy Haslam bought the team, only one coach has been given a third year — and that was Hue Jackson, whose tenure in Cleveland was a disaster.

Now it’s back to the drawing board for Cleveland, where the Browns need to find someone who can take a roster that looks talented on paper and turn it into a much better team than 6-10.