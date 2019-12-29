Cardinals plan to start Kyler Murray Sunday

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted a quarterback from the practice squad to fill in for the possible absence of Kyler Murray for Sunday’s game against the Rams, but it doesn’t look like they’ll need to use Drew Anderson.

Murray was listed as questionable on Friday because of the hamstring injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s win over the Seahawks, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the plan is for Murray to start in Week 17. Pregame warmups will be the final hurdle for Murray to clear before he’s officially in the lineup.

If Murray can’t go, Brett Hundley will be the starter for Arizona.

If Murray can go, the first overall pick will get a chance to finish out the year by becoming the second rookie to throw for 3,500 yards and run for 500 yards in the same season. Cam Newton was the first to do it and Murray needs 103 passing yards to reach the 3,500-yard mark.