Chiefs fear Juan Thornhill will miss playoffs

Getty Images

The Chiefs earned a bye week today, but it came at a high price.

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill suffered a significant knee injury today, and the team fears he will miss the entire postseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A rookie out of Virginia, Thornhill started every game during the regular season and was a big part of a Chiefs defense that was coming on strong late in the season. He’ll be tough to replace in the playoffs.

Thornhill appeared to suffer the injury when struggling with his footing on the new sod at Arrowhead Stadium.