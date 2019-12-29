Chiefs lead Chargers 10-7, while scoreboard watching

Getty Images

The Chiefs, with one eye on the Dolphins-Patriots game, are taking care of business at home. The Chargers, though, are giving them a dog fight.

Kansas City leads the Chargers 10-7 at halftime.

The Chiefs got a 40-yard Harrison Butker field goal on their first possession, punted on their second and scored a touchdown on their third and ran out the clock with one play on the fourth in a fast-moving first half.

Mecole Hardman got the Chiefs going with a 30-yard catch to the Chargers 24 on third-and-seven on their third possession.

On the next play, Demarcus Robinson caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is 14-for-19 for 124 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers were driving to tie or take the lead late in the first half, but Philip Rivers tried to hit Mike Williams in the end zone with 35 seconds remaining. Tyrann Mathieu intercepted the pass.

Rivers is 15-of-21 for 129 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He hit Keenan Allen for a 12-yard touchdown with 11:44 remaining in the second quarter.