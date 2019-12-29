Chiefs take down Chargers, get unexpected help to secure second seed

Getty Images

Chiefs fans had a lot to cheer Sunday. None of their cheers were louder, though, than when the Dolphins scored a touchdown with 24 seconds left to take the lead on the Patriots.

The Chiefs did their part, beating the Chargers 31-21.

After the Dolphins held on against the Patriots, the Chiefs unexpectedly secured the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

The Chiefs enter the postseason 12-4 and on a six-game winning streak. The Chargers finished a disappointing season 5-11 and losers of six of their final seven.

Damien Williams rushed for spectacular touchdowns of 84 and 7 yards and finished with 124 yards on 12 carries.

Patrick Mahomes completed 16 of 25 for 174 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Tyreek Hill caught four passes for 61 yards, and Demarcus Robinson scored on a 24-yard touchdown.

Mecole Hardman had a 104-yard kickoff return with 12:58 remaining in the third quarter to put the Chiefs up for good.

Philip Rivers was 31-of-46 for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, with Keenan Allen catching nine passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Daniel Sorensen and Tyrann Mathieu had the picks of Rivers.