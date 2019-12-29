Christian McCaffrey tops 1,000 yards rushing and receiving

Getty Images

The Panthers haven’t done much today, but they were able to get running back Christian McCaffrey to one of his milestones.

He entered the day needing 67 receiving yards to get to 1,000 for the season, and he has that on the nose late in the third quarter.

That makes him the third player in league history to have 1,000 or more yards rushing and receiving in the same season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999).

He’s also scored a touchdown (his 19th of the year), and is the only good thing going for them, as they’re en route to an eighth straight loss to end the year as the Saints lead 42-10 late in the third quarter.