Confusion lingers regarding the status of Doug Marrone

Saturday became an interesting day of conflicting reports and statements regarding the specific question of whether the Jaguars have informed coach Doug Marrone that he’ll be fired after Sunday’s season finale.

It started with an out-of-the-blue report from ESPN that Marrone has gotten the news that, when the Week 17 game against the Colts ends, his tenure will end, too. Multiple sources promptly informed PFT that Marrone has not been told he’ll be fired. A spokesman for Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement denying the report. The statement clearly implied that Marrone’s status won’t be announced until the middle of the week, at the earliest.

Tony Khan, the son of owner Shad Khan and a team executive, chimed in via Twitter with a separate denial of the report.

Meanwhile, ESPN is standing by its report. Sort of. ESPN says that Marrone will be fired after the game, not that Marrone has been told he will be fired.

So what happened here? One source suggested on Sunday morning that Marrone previously was told he’s safe, and that he’s been told more recently that his status has returned to the “undecided” category. Indeed, there was a clear sense in the aftermath of the firing of V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin that, if Marrone or G.M. Dave Caldwell were going to be fired, they would have been fired with Coughlin.

The truth seems to be that, at this point, the Jaguars still haven’t decided what to do with Marrone and Caldwell. Maybe one or both will be fired. Maybe one or both will be back. But even if Marrone goes, it seems at this point that he has not been informed in advance of today’s game that he’s out when the game ends.