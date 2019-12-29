Cowboys get empty win in what might be Jason Garrett’s final game

Getty Images

The Cowboys beat Washington 47-16 on Sunday. It wasn’t nearly enough.

Dallas lost control of its postseason fate in Week 16 with a loss to the Eagles. The Eagles took care of business Sunday against the Giants, winning 34-17 to claim the NFC East and eliminate the Cowboys from playoff contention.

Dallas finished 8-8, the fourth time in nine full seasons that Jason Garrett’s team has finished .500. It was the first time in four seasons that Dak Prescott didn’t have a winning record.

The Cowboys will miss the postseason for the sixth time in Garrett’s tenure, which may have ended with Sunday’s game.

Dak Prescott completed 23 of 33 passes for 303 yards and four touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries and caught a receiving touchdown.

Michael Gallup caught five passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, and Amari Cooper caught four passes for 92 yards.

Washington finished 3-13 and will draft second. First, though, the team will have to find a new coach, having fired Jay Gruden midseason.