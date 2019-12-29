Cowboys won’t have Tyron Smith, Antwaun Woods, Byron Jones

Getty Images

The Cowboys need a victory and help from the Giants to get in the playoffs. They will play Washington without several key players.

Cornerback Byron Jones, who injured his ankle in practice this week, won’t play.

Neither will left tackle Tyron Smith (back), defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (hip/ankle) or linebacker Joe Thomas (knee).

The Cowboys listed all four among their inactives. Their other inactives are receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive tackle Wyatt Miller.

Washington listed rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins among its inactives. He has an ankle injury that will put Case Keenum back in the starting lineup today.

Washington’s other inactives are safety Landon Collins(shoulder), receiver Terry McLaurin(concussion), cornerback Josh Norman(illness), safety Troy Apke (knee), tight end Caleb Wilson and center Ross Pierschbacher.