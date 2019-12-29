Dolphins win 27-24, knock Patriots to No. 3 seed

Posted by Josh Alper on December 29, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
It’s safe to say that Brian Flores was a lot more popular around New England at this time last year.

The Dolphins head coach piloted his team to an unexpected win over his former employers on Sunday afternoon. That loss along with Kansas City’s win over the Chargers pushes the Patriots down to the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs. They’ll be at home against either the Titans, Steelers or Raiders next weekend and then on the road against the Chiefs if they win.

It looked like the Patriots would escape with a win when James White took a screen pass 13 yards for a touchdown to put New England in front for the first time all day with just under four minutes to play. The Dolphins moved 75 yards in just over three minutes, however, and Ryan Fitzpatrick hit tight end Mike Gesicki for the winning score with 24 seconds left to play.

DeVante Parker had several catches on that drive and finished the day with eight catches for 137 yards. It’s a fitting cap to his best professional season and one of many things the Dolphins will hope to build on in Flores’s second season at the helm.

Fitzpatrick ended the day 28-of-41 for 320 yards and the struggles in pass coverage will be a talking point alongside the familiar conversations about the New England offense. It looked better in the second half on Sunday, but a slow start left them constantly playing catchup against Miami. When they did catch them, the defense let the Dolphins back into the game and that’s not a winning formula in the postseason.

The Dolphins end the year 5-11, which is far better than many predicted they’d do this season and the way they got the fifth win will send them into the offseason with the kind of optimism that rarely accompanies such a record.

97 responses to “Dolphins win 27-24, knock Patriots to No. 3 seed

  10. Yeah this L is going to sting for the Patriots. All that hype on their defense and completely owned by Parker and Fitz. Yikes.

  15. ezpkns34 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:06 pm
    Flores did a hell of a job this year, all things considered
    —-
    Sure did.

  16. Don’t worry Patriot fans, you guys lost on purpose so you don’t show your hand for the playoffs. You guys have all the answers to win 4 more games 🙂

  24. Brady looked good in the second half but that pick was ugly as hell. Defense was garbage today couldn’t tackle worth a damn when they had gimmes in the backfield for losses. No excuses that was sloppy and they can’t look like that against the 6th seed aka the Titans and expect to win.

  27. Best the Pats can say about that is better now than next week,

    Hard to be optimistic but we’ll see.

  28. This is where the loud talking Pats fans go into hiding and just say nothing. Tick tock tick tock….

  29. Bwaahahahaha I love it! Where is Harrison hits Mr. marshmellow man talking about his own team. Brady cares more about how his hair plugs look than preparing for a game. Remember all the patriots fans laughing at the Colts for losing to the dolphins? Where are the little sissies hiding now? Paging tylaw

  30. Crazy Legs Fitz does it again..
    Patriots need to regroup or someone is gonna come in there next week and beat them.
    Great game plan by Miami and limiting JE to only 2 catches.
    Just goes to show you, any given Sunday..

  35. Anyone watching that game outside of Pats Nation didn’t think that they would escape. Miami was competing all day, and the Pats were trying to stay even with one of the worst teams in the league. This was a straight up win. Nice job Miami.

    Oh. And for once the refs called a clean game in FB.

  36. Congrats to Flo, Chad, Fitz et al. Outplayed the Pats the whole game.

    Concerning game for the Pats. Where was the intensity and urgency? Defense played soft all day and offense never got on track.

    Goodbye bye…

  39. unclebluck says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:10 pm
    Fitzmagic defeats The Deflator !!!!!!!

    How about – Fitzmagic deflates the Patriots Playoff seeding.

  41. I dont see New England doing much this postseason. I am not really harping on a divisional loss, just the timing/ramifications that come with it. Brady is starting to look his age, he is still good and they can still win with him but he can’t really carry an offense anymore. The defense is good too but probably a little overrated. They could beat Pittsburgh but I dont see them as a guarantee to win if they play Tennessee next week. I hope I am wrong but they clearly have a more uphill battle than expected and they can only blame themselves after the two close losses they had at home this year.

  42. Boogie men sucked today – Gilmore looked like he was coasting and Brady had a terrible 1st half. Where was Edelman in an important game? Terrible play calling on offense…

  47. The dolphins have a good young secondary, some talented weapons on offense and an excellent coach. It would have been very easy for them to throw in the towel after the early part of the season, but Brian Flores showed that he can get the most out of his players, as demonstrated by their clear improvement. Assuming they draft well, they will not be an easy out next year

  48. Dolphins better start thinking about qb. Fits was nice this year but you need to start developing someone .

    During the bills game, the announcers talked about the pats approaching this like a playoff. So my question is what excuse will tylawpick6 have for this.

    I

  50. Well, they sure look poised for a quick out in the playoffs!!!
    I mean, losing to the dolphins at home with a much needed by at stake…..does it even matter who they play at this point….THE DOLPHINS….seriously??!!
    I guess there’s always the draft to look forward to!!!

  53. All things must come to an end. It’s been an amazing 20 year run and has been a great time to be a pats fan. Reading all these happy comments about the pats demise, you can tell there’s a lot of people here with 20 years of pent up frustration that may finally be able to be let loose now that the dynasty appears to be over.

  54. To me it was Gilmore’s play that cost Patriots the game. He’s locked down much better receivers than Parker all year but today he got owned. Parker had 137 yards. Gilmore was playing way off and just didn’t seem locked in.

  55. Once the Bengals exposed these cheating frauds, they couldn’t risk filming the dolphins, now you see what they really are when they cant cheat. Amazing the difference. These cheating frauds going back 2 decades would have zero rings. A complete sham of a franchise. All titles should be erased

  57. @tylawspick6

    That pesky Goodell hey, made Tom Brady throw that interception. Gave Fitzmagic some go-go juice to cheat the Patriots. That pesky Goodell, always has it out for the poor Patriots. Cheated them sooooo bad today. Hahaha. C’mon man, don’t disappoint us with that excuse haha.

  59. Like I’ve been telling you, no miracles for NE this year. And your QB has pretty much sucked the entire year, but you delusional Pat’s fans still have your blinders on, game after game. I told you that any other QB would have been benched by the Buffalo game as bad as Brady has played. Pick 6? Oh, the receiver ran the wrong route. Keep making excuses for Brady.
    I guess Flores held back a few things in the 43-0 NE beatdown . Hogwash,no team does that, like you thought BB was doing with the Ravens. Sometimes you just get your butt kicked. How about that NE fans?
    Brady, please retire while your legacy is still in tact. Ive seen this movie before and now we have Peyton Manning 2,the sequel atvs theater near you. Brady we all get old, just face it and hang up your cleats. No way, BB let’s you in the building next year.

  61. For the last two months this has been the worst Patriots team in two decades. They are missing the workmanlike determination of the early ’00’s and nobody has stepped up on offense unlike recent years. There is nothing scary about this team. One and done.

  63. Clearly, the Pats “won their Superbowl” against the Bills last week.

    Best o’ luck winning 3 games to try to get to the SB.

  67. They won’t win another game this year. So wish the Bills won last weekend, if the Bills would of played their starters today they would of crushed the Jets today. The Bills 2nd and 3rd string defense pretty much held the Jets. On to the playoffs!!!!

  68. nagyisterrible says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:21 pm
    The dynasty is over. The Patriots are an average team. Nothing special. The defense feasted on a cupcake schedule early in the season


    Every time the Patriots lose a game you see this stupid comment

  70. Don’t deserve it.
    Poor tackling, Parker owns Gilmore, Chung can’t keep up for whatever reason, nobody can catch the ball and the standout player is an Ex-Bengal…..nuff said!

  71. I am looking forward to seeing BB presser. I love that guy and his answer to the 1st half ending will be a classic

  74. nite2al says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    Like I’ve been telling you, no miracles for NE this year. And your QB has pretty much sucked the entire year, but you delusional Pat’s fans still have your blinders on, game after game. I told you that any other QB would have been benched by the Buffalo game as bad as Brady has played. Pick 6? Oh, the receiver ran the wrong route. Keep making excuses for Brady.
    I guess Flores held back a few things in the 43-0 NE beatdown . Hogwash,no team does that, like you thought BB was doing with the Ravens. Sometimes you just get your butt kicked. How about that NE fans?
    Brady, please retire while your legacy is still in tact. Ive seen this movie before and now we have Peyton Manning 2,the sequel atvs theater near you. Brady we all get old, just face it and hang up your cleats. No way, BB let’s you in the building next year

    So apparently all the analysts have blinders on too and don’t know what they are watching.

    But what do they know they only played

  75. Its safe to say that the Miami Dolphins is in safe hands with Brian Flores, They just need to hit on the draft picks and who knows things are certainly looking up going forward in Dolphins land.

  76. carloswlassiter says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    Looking forward to the start of the Stidham era next season.

    1 2 Rate This

    —————————-

    Same here. Tired of the “play until 45” talk constantly almost like BB has to cater to what he wants.

    Then you get him Sanu per Brady and Brady’s running of the offense and throwing in general has been mediocre.

    He is also playing up the arm injury business which is ridiculous. There is plenty of zip on the ball.

  78. billswillnevermove says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    They won’t win another game this year. So wish the Bills won last weekend, if the Bills would of played their starters today they would of crushed the Jets today. The Bills 2nd and 3rd string defense pretty much held the Jets. On to the playoffs!!!!

    The bills won’t win another game this year ?

    I agree

  79. I applaud the Dolphins – they dumped their trash onto other teams for draft picks and then found a real head coach who took the LOYAL players and started to turn things around. What the Dolphins did was to expose the fraud players who had no winning value and dumped them onto stupid teams.

    Any time the Cheaters lose is a great day in the NFL!

  80. carloswlassiter says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:20 pm
    Looking forward to the start of the Stidham era next season.

    1 2 Rate This

    —————————-

    Pats fan. I agree.

    I have to fend off Brady Fanboys over this. They cannot be honest or objective.

  81. Not our year and the demise of the dynasty is clearly here. Thanks to Belichick and Brady for providing a 2 decade display of excellence and championship and let’s face it, we can’t win every year. Just every 2.5 on average. Screw it, Go Pats!

  82. Surely the Pats fans are trying to spin it, like they have before…
    Claiming that the Pats lost this on purpose as part of some elaborate plan by Belichick,,,
    Acting like Pee Wee Herman… “I meant to do that.”

  84. Patriot tears are the sweetest tears. Naturally they’re blaming everyone but themselves – the refs, the weather, anybody but themselves. Bwah hahahahaha!

  85. Belichick knew he had to add depth along the offensive line, bring in two starting quality tight ends, and add a top flight receiver.

    He failed at all three.

    The Pats over the last two decades have ended the regular season strong. This year they struggle at the end of the year, even at home.

  86. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    So apparently all the analysts have blinders on too and don’t know what they are watching.

    But what do they know they only played


    Just because you are on TV doesn’t mean you are smart. Apparently the same thing holds true for commentators on blog sites. People have been making excuses for Brady and this until about week 12, when they started admitting this team is not very good.

  87. ouch… sliced and diced by a bunch of players no one has heard of before. Put a fork in them, they’re done.

  88. For whatever reason, BB always calls a bad game against Miami late in the year. Remember the game where Brady only threw 5 first half passes and NE lost home field advantage and didn’t make it to the SB. Last year’s bad defensive alignment on the Miami miracle. But actually, not going for it right before the half was a good move, guys. BB didn’t want another pick 6 from Tommy not so terrific.

  90. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:27 pm
    billswillnevermove says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:22 pm
    They won’t win another game this year. So wish the Bills won last weekend, if the Bills would of played their starters today they would of crushed the Jets today. The Bills 2nd and 3rd string defense pretty much held the Jets. On to the playoffs!!!!

    The bills won’t win another game this year ?
    I agree
    ______________________________________________________________________________________
    Brand new Joe username, just made today, I found it, up to about 80 now? Enjoy Vegas, where the Raiders will never have a home crowd lol. Enjoy the winter in loserville Toronto.

  91. Its beyond joyful to see the smug Pats lose at home in December. They will have to work to get back to the SB now! No gimmes this year!

  92. 04 2 Rate This
    GoodellMustGo says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:07 pm
    ezpkns34 says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:06 pm
    Flores did a hell of a job this year, all things considered
    —-
    Sure did
    ———————
    Dolphins haven’t finished this bad since 2007. Flores is a below average head coach which stems from the Belichick loser coaching tree.

  93. Max Kellerman may finally be right about the dynasty ending…. say it enough times and it will come true eventually.

  94. Yeah this L is going to sting for the Patriots. All that hype on their defense and completely owned by Parker and Fitz. Yikes.”

    Really they were owned by the entire cast-offs on the Fins. Fifth RB this year, a bunch of rookies in the defensive backfield, First and second year starters, etc., etc.

  95. Voteforwiggsmofo
    So apparently all the analysts have blinders on too and don’t know what they are watching.

    But what do they know they only played

    2 1 Rate This

    These analysts are company men working for the NFL. They are pushing a narrative for you to hold on to so you keep watching, which in turn brings money to the NFL. Tom Brady is a money maker for the league, it does no good to the league money wise if it’s biggest supporters of Tom Brady think Tom Brady is not good anymore. So yea, keep listening to your analysts 🙂

  96. Just because you are on TV doesn’t mean you are smart. Apparently the same thing holds true for commentators on blog sites. People have been making excuses for Brady and this until about week 12, when they started admitting this team is not very good

    That’s what it is all that’s former PLAYERS and COACHES where just making excuses for him.

    When the O line wasn’t holding up long enough that wasn’t really happening

    When WR weren’t getting separation even. When they showed it on replay, that’ really wasn’t happening
    It was just everyone making excuses

    You nailed it

  97. johnnycantread says:
    December 29, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Surely the Pats fans are trying to spin it, like they have before…
    Claiming that the Pats lost this on purpose as part of some elaborate plan by Belichick,,,
    Acting like Pee Wee Herman… “I meant to do that.”

    ————————-
    Lol. You have waited through so many comments waiting for Pats fans to do that so you could jump on it. But ut got too long so you just went with the speculation.

    There is no way for us to spin this. It was a bad ugly loss and our road through the playoffs that was tough already just got a ton tougher. The season is certainly far from over. But it did just get seriously tougher. Go Pats!!

