Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to clinch NFC East

Posted by Charean Williams on December 29, 2019, 7:39 PM EST
Appropriately, the Eagles had to scratch and claw and sweat it out Sunday against the Giants. It’s what they have done all season.

They made sure their season didn’t end Sunday.

Philadelphia took care of business, though the Giants made things interesting. The Eagles’ 34-17 victory clinched the NFC East.

The Eagles (9-7) head to the postseason next weekend, while the Giants end the season 4-12.

Eagles running back Boston Scott had two career touchdowns in his career before Sunday. He had three Sunday. Tight end Josh Perkins scored his second career touchdown.

Scott caught four passes for 84 yards and had 19 carries for 54 yards and three touchdowns.

Carson Wentz went 23-of-40 for 289 yards and a touchdown.

The death knell for the Giants — and for the Cowboys, who needed a Philadelphia loss to win the NFC East — came when Daniel Jones fumbled the snap on a rainy afternoon with 13:03 remaining. Fletcher Cox recovered at the New York 2-yard line.

On the next play, Scott scored to give the Eagles a 27-17 lead. He later added a 2-yard touchdown.

That began chants of “Cowboys suck!” with Giants fans joining in with Eagles fans.

Giants center Jon Halapio was carted off late in the fourth quarter.

32 responses to “Eagles beat Giants 34-17 to clinch NFC East

  2. Eagles went 4-0 down the stretch, all divisional games, with half their team injured.

    Granted, the records of those teams were poor, but so was Philly’s, and they smacked Dallas in the process.

    Nice rally Eagles, now, do something with it in the playoffs.

  3. Don’t worry Dallas fans there’s always next year. Yea next year you’ll be better you’ll see. Next year Dak will sign his $40 Million Dollar a year contract, and somehow he’ll be better. Next year when you have Zeke all year you’ll be awesome, because Jerry says he’s the straw that stirs the drink. So don’t worry Dallas fans next year is right around the corner. Yea next year you’ll see you’ll be great

  7. Cowboys and Steelers both missed the playoffs. I’m a happy camper. Somehow next preseason all the talking heads will still have both teams as Superbowl contenders like they do every year.

  8. Hopefully this shuts up the Wentz haters. Wentz essentially led the Bad News Bears to the playoffs…a literal team of practice squad players and castoffs.

    I dont think we are going anywhere in the playoffs but this has been an amazing year for the Eagles given all the circumstances.

  14. Gotta give all credit to Pederson and Wentz. That lineup is the walking dead and a bunch of stiffs that got hired from a Home Depot parking lot.

    I don’t recall Rosen or Lurie getting on a weekly radio show (or their children for that matter) to cause of swirl of uncertainty or media circus that ultimately undermines the one justifiable voice in the locker room: the head coach.

    I hope the eagles beat the Vikings or whomever they host.

  15. One things for sure there’s no Nick Foles to come in and save the day when Wentz smells it up next week. Not impressed with a win over the Giants Eagles fans so slow your roll a little. Yes its nice to see Dallas get knocked to the curb, because theres no better team to hate then those losers in Dallas, but you guys haven’t beaten anyone who was any good this year so we’ll see next week won’t we? Yes we will…Yes we will

  16. Not an Eagles fan, but they got some guts. I think they give Seattle a good fight. Not sure about 49ers, though.

  18. On paper and on individual talent, the Eagles are no better than the Cowboys, not at all.

    The difference seems to be culture. The Eagles just radiate a sense of guts, daring, and determination. The Cowboys radiate listlessness, fog, inconsistency.

    The Eagles are like a slightly lesser Seahawks – a mess in a lot of ways, but a belief in themselves that is always dangerous, and a coach with the killer instinct.

    The Jimmy Johnson Cowboys had that edge. The current Cowboys need it back, or they’ll never go anywhere.

  20. nfcleast says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:51 pm
    Hopefully this shuts up the Wentz haters.

    ===============

    It will take better than 9-7 to do that.

  22. Hey camstinks,

    They beat the Packers, Bills, and Bears on the road and were one play away from beating the Pats, Lions, Dolphins and Falcons. Literally one dropped pass in each of those games changed the outcome.

  24. Btw…I do NOT hold out much hope of advancing in the playoffs. I’m no fool. But it’s just nice to shut skip up.

  25. What a great day. Eagles in, Cowboys out, Steelers out, Patriots in freefall. Attention Media: Dallas is eliminated – please stop talking about them.

  26. camstinks says:
    December 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm
    One things for sure there’s no Nick Foles to come in and save the day when Wentz smells it up next week. Not impressed with a win over the Giants Eagles fans so slow your roll a little. Yes its nice to see Dallas get knocked to the curb, because theres no better team to hate then those losers in Dallas, but you guys haven’t beaten anyone who was any good this year so we’ll see next week won’t we? Yes we will…Yes we will
    ——————————————————-
    Wentz smells it up? Wentz the first qb in history to throw 4000 yards with no wide receiver getting 500+? Wentz who led all NFL QB’s in the 4th quarter the past 4 weeks? Love Foles….always will but cmon.
    The “haven’t beaten anyone good” gets old. Beat Dallas, Green Bay, Bills, Bears….and are NFC East champs and have one skill position starter who was there week 1.

  27. ForWhomTheBellTrolls says:
    December 29, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Eagles went 4-0 down the stretch, all divisional games, with half their team injured.

    Granted, the records of those teams were poor, but so was Philly’s, and they smacked Dallas in the process.

    Nice rally Eagles, now, do something with it in the playoffs.
    ——————————————————————————–

    Yeah, those schedule makers sure looked out for Philly! You forgot to add the Dolphin game as a 5th……………….oh wait. Spread the NYG games out next year so maybe the Eagles play them prior to tanking.

  28. good job Philly beating the dregs of the East the last 4 games to get in the tournament..

    Now come the real teams with real resume’s

  30. Congratulations to Dallas, Washington, and most likely Ny organization who get a jump on their coaching search. Fly Eagles Fly!

  31. Totally amazing what this team has done and what the coaching staff has done given all the injuries. Really happy for Carson. A playoff win would really get the monkey off his back.

  32. camstinks says:
    December 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm
    One things for sure there’s no Nick Foles to come in and save the day when Wentz smells it up next week. Not impressed with a win over the Giants Eagles fans so slow your roll a little. Yes its nice to see Dallas get knocked to the curb, because theres no better team to hate then those losers in Dallas, but you guys haven’t beaten anyone who was any good this year so we’ll see next week won’t we? Yes we will…Yes we will

    ——————————-

    Imagine being so unhappy with your life that you leave bitter negative comments on every teams posts.

