Ezekiel Elliott has two touchdowns to give Cowboys 20-10 lead

Ezekiel Elliott got banged up on an early fourth-down conversion. He limped off the field and missed one play.

It has not slowed down the Cowboys running back, though.

Elliott has 11 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, a 33-yarder. He also has a 13-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys lead Washington 20-10 at halftime.

Dak Prescott has completed 13 of 20 passes for 120 yards and the touchdown pass to Elliott. Amari Cooper has two catches for 54 yards.

Adrian Peterson lost a fumble, and Case Keenum threw an interception to set up two Kai Forbath field goals on kicks of 28 and 47 drives. Those Cowboys’ scoring drives covered 26 and 8 yards.

Washington scored with 34 seconds left in the first half on a 6-yard pass from Keenum to Cam Sims.