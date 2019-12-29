Falcons get a big-man touchdown

Getty Images

The Falcons have already declared the key jobs safe for 2020, and they can’t go to the playoffs, so they’re having a little fun today.

They’re already up 10-0 on the Buccaneers, with a pass to backup tackle Ty Sambrailo going for a touchdown pass.

Sambrailo had reported eligible, and lumbered through the middle of the Bucs secondary for a 35-yard scamper.

It was the first career reception for the former Broncos second-rounder, and according to Elias Sports, it is the longest offensive touchdown in league history by a player over 300 pounds.

The Bucs have already turned it over once, and surprisingly, it wasn’t a Jameis Winston interception.